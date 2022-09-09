First Western Trust Bank Acquires New Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 89,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY opened at $69.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

