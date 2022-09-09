First Western Trust Bank Buys Shares of 10,617 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. McCutchen Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IWB stock opened at $221.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.82. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $199.56 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

