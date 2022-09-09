First Western Trust Bank Buys Shares of 38,921 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 183,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.5% during the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 359,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,436,000 after purchasing an additional 31,188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 107.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 22,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 36,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $103.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average of $109.94. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.