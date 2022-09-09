First Western Trust Bank Invests $10.94 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,997 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,944,000. NIKE comprises about 0.6% of First Western Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 95,627 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 18,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in NIKE by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,310 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE stock opened at $108.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $7,372,310. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

