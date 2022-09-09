First Western Trust Bank Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Marriott International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $159.40 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

