First Western Trust Bank Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 84,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after acquiring an additional 85,368 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $90.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

