First Western Trust Bank Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $367.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.56 and a 200-day moving average of $367.37. The company has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

