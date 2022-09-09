First Western Trust Bank Purchases New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 246,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,426,000. Schlumberger accounts for 0.5% of First Western Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $938,856,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 3,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,031,000 after buying an additional 17,648,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $300,591,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2,647.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,307,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,872,000 after buying an additional 7,041,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

