First Western Trust Bank Purchases Shares of 31,839 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 31,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $235.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.50. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

