First Western Trust Bank Purchases Shares of 806,757 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 806,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,353,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of First Western Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96.

