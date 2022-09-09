First Western Trust Bank Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,945,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK opened at $70.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.26. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $88.25.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

