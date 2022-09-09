Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.45

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.45 and traded as low as $16.52. Flexsteel Industries shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 23,052 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $85.38 million, a PE ratio of 65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 240.00%.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.