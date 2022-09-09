ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Shares Up 8.3%

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.97 and last traded at $17.92. 3,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 453,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

ForgeRock Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -17.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ForgeRock

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 35.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. ForgeRock’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ForgeRock

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Featured Articles

