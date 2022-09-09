Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,892,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,622 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Franco-Nevada worth $301,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.9 %

FNV stock opened at $123.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.46. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.39 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

