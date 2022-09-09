Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives $17.56 Average PT from Analysts

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRHLF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC downgraded Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Freehold Royalties in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of FRHLF opened at $10.83 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.59%. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

