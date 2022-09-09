Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Down 4.2%

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) shares were down 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.84. Approximately 31,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,863,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Trading Up 3.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $70,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,110 shares in the company, valued at $241,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $70,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,560,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 234,385 shares of company stock worth $2,707,318 over the last 90 days. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,486,000 after buying an additional 4,866,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after buying an additional 3,433,252 shares in the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,705,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,616,000 after buying an additional 2,443,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.