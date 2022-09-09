Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,260 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $114,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Spire by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SR opened at $69.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average of $72.84. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $79.24.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.58 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

Several analysts have commented on SR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

