Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $80.47 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,478,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,427 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.96% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $80,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $81,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 493,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,037.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 6,213 shares of company stock valued at $99,964 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 0.3 %

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More

