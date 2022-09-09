Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $84.43 Million Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,453,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,874,897 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.52% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $84,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 402.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 907,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after acquiring an additional 727,079 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 331,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 57,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $145,410.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,775 shares in the company, valued at $6,365,323.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,786,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $145,410.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,365,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,650 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.44%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

