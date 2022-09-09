Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,991,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,671 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.90% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $118,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.37. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.44. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BECN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 103,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,936.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

