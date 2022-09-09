Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,484,200 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,513,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484,200 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging comprises about 2.8% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 7.63% of Graphic Packaging worth $471,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $272,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,205,000 after buying an additional 10,954,420 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $67,519,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,697,000. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 3,510,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,456,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.46.

In related news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

