Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,610 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 905,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $89,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Atkore by 684.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 54.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 706.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATKR opened at $84.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.28. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.04 and a 12-month high of $123.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share.

ATKR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

