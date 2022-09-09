Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 774.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,304,594 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,669,445 shares during the period. Old National Bancorp makes up about 1.4% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Old National Bancorp worth $234,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 698,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 332,853 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 301,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $201,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 65.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 83,599 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

