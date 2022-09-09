Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,479,625 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 791,335 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.72% of First Hawaiian worth $97,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,206,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,610 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 30.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,794,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,490,000 after buying an additional 1,570,922 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,534,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,605,000 after buying an additional 211,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,406,000 after buying an additional 84,992 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,242,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,293,000 after buying an additional 51,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

FHB stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.12.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

