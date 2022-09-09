Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,679,642 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,990,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,679,642 shares during the period. First Horizon accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.31% of First Horizon worth $164,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in First Horizon by 116.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 60.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

First Horizon Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:FHN opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

