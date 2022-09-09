Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 814,807 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,854,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 814,807 shares during the period. Olin comprises about 1.2% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.54% of Olin worth $201,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Olin by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Olin by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after purchasing an additional 188,830 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OLN opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

