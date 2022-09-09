Fusion Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (FSN)

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $14.95 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004151 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,193.38 or 1.00001197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00036358 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 72,589,968 coins. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org.

Fusion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network.The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders.Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

