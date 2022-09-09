G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Announces Earnings Results

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of GIII stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 28,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 45.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 25,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About G-III Apparel Group

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.