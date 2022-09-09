G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 30,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,774. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $892.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIII. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 195.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

