G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.
G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 3.9 %
GIII stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $867.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 41,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,867,000 after buying an additional 28,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 25,203 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
G-III Apparel Group Company Profile
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.
