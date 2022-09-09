G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 30,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 411,602 shares.The stock last traded at $18.72 and had previously closed at $19.84.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIII. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $867.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.42.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

