G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.97

Shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.97 and traded as high as $16.99. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 2,643 shares trading hands.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $885 million, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96.

G. Willi-Food International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio is 137.50%.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

