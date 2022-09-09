GameStop (NYSE:GME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03, RTT News reports. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 63,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,792,390. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31. GameStop has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $63.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 23.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 4.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 21.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in GameStop by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in GameStop by 56.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

