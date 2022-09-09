Geller Advisors LLC Acquires 166 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 136.8% during the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $307,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 400,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,002,000 after purchasing an additional 36,018 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.44. 123,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,926,045. The stock has a market cap of $153.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day moving average is $84.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.