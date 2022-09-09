Geller Advisors LLC Acquires 224 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 507,574 shares of company stock worth $14,881,587 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $338.33. The company had a trading volume of 23,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,384. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

