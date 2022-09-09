Geller Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,412 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 38.8% of Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $208,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded up $4.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $372.94. 172,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,362,982. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.