Geller Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 980 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in Linde by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Linde by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $2.52 on Friday, hitting $286.43. 17,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.97. Linde plc has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

