Geller Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,698 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Salesforce by 37.4% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.14. 71,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,907,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.56, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.48 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $386,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,184,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $386,262.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,184,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,442,710. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

