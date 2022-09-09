Geller Advisors LLC Sells 106 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Geller Advisors LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 330,026 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 190.3% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.65.

Insider Activity

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $526.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,808. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $492.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $528.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

