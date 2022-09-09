Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Trading Down 21.1%

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2022

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYFGet Rating)’s stock price was down 21.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 177 ($2.14) to GBX 182 ($2.20) in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Genel Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94.

Genel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.