Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175,050 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Generac worth $160,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Generac by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 28,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Generac by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Generac by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 117,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,458,000 after acquiring an additional 60,813 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Generac by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.86.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,509. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.94 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.01 and a 200-day moving average of $256.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

