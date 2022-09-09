General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Bank of America

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.38. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,421,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.