Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genesco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

GCO traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Genesco has a 52-week low of $42.71 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $664.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.99.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 134.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 5.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

