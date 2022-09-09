Genesis Shards Price Tops $0.0147 on Exchanges (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $176,595.71 and approximately $15,484.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards (GS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2021. Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards. The official website for Genesis Shards is www.genshards.com.

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Shards is a whole new marketplace for pre-IDO tokens on NFTs powered by Polkadot. It was created to usher in a new paradigm for DeFi transforming NFTs into a liquidity vehicle for pre-IDO tokens and introducing a whole new suite of DeFi products across multiple blockchains.The $GS token is the native utility token of the Genesis ecosystem. The token gets used for Genesis Access, Genesis NFTX, and plays a significant role in Genesis network governance.Gen Access: $GS Tokens are required to be swapped for Genesis Access NFTs to be a part of the Genesis network. Based on the number of tokens held access tiers are decided to enable different access rights to its users.Gen NFTX: $GS token is the native token on the NFTX platform allowing users to benefit from a reduction in Swap fees for tickets, access cards or Gen smart contracts.Gen Governance: $GS tokens would provide governance rights to its members where they can vote on different proposals within the ecosystem. The number of tokens held would be a representation of voting power within the network.”

