Genfit (EPA:GNFT) Shares Up 2.4%

Genfit S.A. (EPA:GNFT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €4.16 ($4.25) and last traded at €4.12 ($4.20). Approximately 223,382 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €4.02 ($4.10).

Genfit Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €3.61.

About Genfit

(Get Rating)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.