Genus plc (LON:GNS) Raises Dividend to GBX 21.70 Per Share

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.26) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Genus Price Performance
Shares of LON:GNS opened at GBX 2,828 ($34.17) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,996.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.36. Genus has a 52 week low of GBX 2,186 ($26.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,795 ($70.02). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,592.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,675.79.
About Genus
Featured Articles
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.