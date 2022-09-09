Genus plc (LON:GNS) Raises Dividend to GBX 21.70 Per Share

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.26) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:GNS opened at GBX 2,828 ($34.17) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,996.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.36. Genus has a 52 week low of GBX 2,186 ($26.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,795 ($70.02). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,592.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,675.79.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

