Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.50

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.50 and traded as high as C$2.70. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.54, with a volume of 6,900 shares traded.

Geodrill Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.58 million and a P/E ratio of 5.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

