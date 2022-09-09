Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERNGet Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. 48,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,144,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Geron Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,693.61% and a negative return on equity of 90.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Geron in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geron by 44.6% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Geron by 68.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

