Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. 48,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,144,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Geron Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,693.61% and a negative return on equity of 90.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Geron in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geron by 44.6% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Geron by 68.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

