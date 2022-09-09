GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Raised to $72.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group to $72.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GTLB. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Stock Up 2.1 %

GitLab stock opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.37. GitLab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71.

Insider Activity

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $2,507,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,380.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. bought a new position in GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth $632,327,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in GitLab by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998,187 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth $169,817,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T Ventures Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth $132,913,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.