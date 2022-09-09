GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Lowered to $60.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GTLB. Cowen upped their price target on GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on GitLab to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

GTLB opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion and a PE ratio of -36.37. GitLab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.71.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $3,959,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,609.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,380 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth about $679,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth about $359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 185.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

